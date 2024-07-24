KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 61.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 165,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,094. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

