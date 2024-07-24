Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20, reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

