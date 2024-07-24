Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

