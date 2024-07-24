Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 819,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Matador Resources
In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
