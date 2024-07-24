Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 819,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

