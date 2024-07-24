Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.92. Matador Resources shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 266,438 shares changing hands.
The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matador Resources Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.