Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.92. Matador Resources shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 266,438 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

