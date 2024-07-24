MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 66,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

