Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,187 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

