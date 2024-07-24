Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,388 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,252,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

