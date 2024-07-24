Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.