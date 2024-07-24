Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

