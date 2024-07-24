Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1,127.4% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

