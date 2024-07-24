Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

