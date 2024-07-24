Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,206 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

BIO opened at $305.22 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

