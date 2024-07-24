Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,761 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

