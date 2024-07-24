Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,296 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,865,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 31.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,102,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

