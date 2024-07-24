Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 71,910 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

