Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 83.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $136.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

