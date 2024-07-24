MSCI Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.93. The company had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.40. MSCI has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.