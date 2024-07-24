MSCI Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $540.22 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.40. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.64.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

