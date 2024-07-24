Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.52 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.