New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 283,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 182,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 37,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,431. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

