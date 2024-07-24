NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.210-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.21-3.63 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXPI stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.67. 858,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.