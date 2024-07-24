Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $304.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.