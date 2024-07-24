Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Webster Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

WBS stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

