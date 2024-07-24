Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 176.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

