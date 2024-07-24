Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vericel stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

