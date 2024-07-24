Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,447 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $23,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

HII opened at $266.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

