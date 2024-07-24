Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
