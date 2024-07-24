Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,933 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,527. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.