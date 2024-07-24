Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.66% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 189,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.