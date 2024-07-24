Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

