Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.11. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

