Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.26 Million Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

