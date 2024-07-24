Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $217.76. 209,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,535. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.