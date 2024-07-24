Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,835 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. 135,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

