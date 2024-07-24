Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,632 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PID stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,012. The company has a market cap of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.