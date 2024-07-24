Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 142,124 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKAG. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 92,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

