Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 2,590,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,871. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

