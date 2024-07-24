Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,294. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.