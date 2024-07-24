Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 13,541 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.31% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 2,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

