Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 15,674 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of C3.ai worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 778,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

