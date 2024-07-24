Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 22,150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

CMI stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,797. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

