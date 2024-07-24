Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 23,133 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Main Street Capital worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $581,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $553,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,094. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

