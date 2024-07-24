Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 87,276 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,276 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
VYMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 55,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
