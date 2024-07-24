Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,088. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

