Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 12,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,865 shares of company stock worth $417,060. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.