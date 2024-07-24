PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

