ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

