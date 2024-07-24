ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

FL stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

