Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Radian Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Radian Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,801,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 362,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 269,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

RDN stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

